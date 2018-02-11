WWE May Have Spoiled Final Elimination Chamber Participant (Possible Spoiler)

– WWE appears to have spoiled the final participant for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. As noted by a user on Reddit, WWE.com briefly had an image that shows Finn Balor alongside confirmed participants The Miz, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Elias. You can see a screenshot below.

The image you can see above is the image that is now on WWE.com. Balor is set to face Apollo Crews, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy in a Second Chance Fatal Four-Way on Raw to determine the final man in the Chamber.