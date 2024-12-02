wrestling / News
WWE Set to Hold Media Event Tomorrow In Los Angeles
December 2, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE will hold a media event tomorrow at Netflix headquarters to promote the upcoming debut of RAW on the streaming service. Multiple WWE talents are scheduled to appear for interviews with TV and entertainment media outlets. WWE President Nick Khan and Triple H will also be there.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Names His Favorite Match That He Called In AEW
- Kevin Nash Credits Bret Hart for Teaching Him the Main Event Style, Says Their Survivor Series Match Was His Favorite
- Scarlett, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jey Uso on If Usos Plan On Going Back to Chasing WWE Titles