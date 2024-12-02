wrestling / News

WWE Set to Hold Media Event Tomorrow In Los Angeles

December 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Netflix - January 2025, Triple H, WWE Jake Paul Mike Tyson Netflix Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

PWInsider reports that WWE will hold a media event tomorrow at Netflix headquarters to promote the upcoming debut of RAW on the streaming service. Multiple WWE talents are scheduled to appear for interviews with TV and entertainment media outlets. WWE President Nick Khan and Triple H will also be there.

