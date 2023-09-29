wrestling / News
WWE Announces Meet and Greets At Fastlane Store
WWE has announced that there will be several meet and greets at their Fastlane store next weekend in Indianapolis. The event happens on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Meet and greets include Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday, Santos Escobar on Saturday and IYO SKY on Sunday. The announcement reads:
Shop the largest collection of WWE Fastlane merchandise at the official WWE Fastlane Store in Indianapolis! Located on Level 2 of the Circle Centre Mall, members of the WWE Universe will have a chance to shop exclusive WWE Fastlane merchandise, including Replica Championship Titles, WWE Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!
The WWE Fastlane Store will also feature free Meet & Greets with your favorite WWE Superstars. Full Superstar meet & greet schedule is below.
The WWE Fastlane Store is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.
WWE Fastlane Store location
Circle Centre Mall, Level 2
49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Store Hours
Friday, Oct. 6 – 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 –11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WWE Superstar Meet & Greets*
Shinsuke Nakamura
Friday, Oct. 6 – 4:30 p.m.
Santos Escobar
Saturday, Oct. 7 – 12 p.m.
IYO SKY
Sunday, Oct. 8 – 11 a.m.
*Limited capacity Meet & Greets. Wristband needed for entry. Wristbands can be picked up at WWE Fastlane Store 90 minutes before scheduled appearance time. Only wristbands for that day’s Meet & Greet will be available. Meet & Greets will be PHOTOS ONLY, no autographs.
