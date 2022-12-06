wrestling / News

WWE Offers Melanie Brzezenski A Development Deal

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
With WWE’s Campus Rush tour concluding soon, ABC Action News reports at least one name that the company has included in a development deal offer. Bodybuilder Melanie Brzezenski participated in WWE’s tryouts at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL and is quoted saying that joining WWE was her primary objective. “I got a personal trainer back in July, and I said to him that I have one goal and one goal only. That is to get into the WWE,” Brzezenski stated. “I was like, I’m ready. I want to do this. I want to be on the camera, and I want to be a star.” The report indicates that Brzezenski applied six times for her tryout spot and may intend to use “Rosie Ray” as as her name in the ring.

