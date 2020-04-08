WWE Issues Memo to Staff and Talent Detailing COVID-19 Safety Plan For TV Tapings

WWE has issued a memo to its staff and roster detailing their safety plan for the novel coronavirus in regard to their TV tapings. TMZ reports that the company sent the memo via email, which says that the protocol will be similar to the taping and precautionary plan that was used for WrestleMania 36.

The TV tapings will take place at the WWE Performance Center, with everyone screened by a medical team before they enter the building. Each person’s temperature will be taken and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when inside, even if that requires a homemmade mask. The memo included instructions on how to make a mask if need be including via sewing, wearing a bandanna or using a sleeve torn off of shirts. Masks will come off during filming.

WWE is also reminding its team to wash hands before and after handling their facemasks using the 20 second soap and water technique as often as is possible. As noted earlier, WWE plans to tape three weeks of content over the next week, with tapings running through Thursday. Some of the shows — Smackdown and next week’s Raw and NXT — may be live.