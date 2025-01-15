WWE News: Meta-Four Win Women’s Tag Title Shot On NXT, Ethan Page Assaults Dante Chen & Je’Von Evans

The ladies of the Meta-Four have a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, earning the title shot on this week’s NXT. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend defeated the Unholy Union on Tuesday’s show to be named #1 contenders to the titles held by Bianca Belair and Naomi, getting the win with a Wheelbarrow Cutter.

Jackson and Legend previously challenged for the titles at WWE Crown Jewel. No word on when the match will take place.

WHAT A FINISH! 😮‍💨@lashlegendwwe and @JakaraWWE are the new No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles!! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0xUsNY1Sbk — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

– Ethan Page continued his brutal ways on this week’s show as he assaulted Dante Chen and Je’Von Evans. Page defeated Chen in a quick match on the show and then stomped his unprotected leg behind the ring steps. Evans came out to attack Page but Page punched him in his mouth. Evans, still selling his assault from Page from a few weeks ago, began to bleed from the mouth: