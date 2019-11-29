WWE News: Mexico City Supershow Card, Dana Brooke Birthday, Kofi Kingston Celebrates Social Media Milestone

– Here is the card for Saturday night’s WWE Supershow in Mexico City.

* Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title

* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn

* AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Title=

* Cain Velasquez & Humberto Carillo vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* The New Day vs. The Revival for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

– Today would have been the 77th birthday of “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

– Other wrestling birthdays today: Dana Brooke turns 31 today. Jerry Lawler turns 70. JBL turns 53. Dutch Mantell turns 70.

– Kofi Kingston is celebrating 1 million followers on Instagram: “ALSO, I eclipsed a million followers on here, and on Thanksgiving, nonetheless 😵 So I’m thankful for y’all, and the fact that there’s a million people that care enough about me to want to look at my pictures and videos on this Instagram platform…well, maybe you don’t actually care about me, and you just want to see my pics and vids because you’re bored…or maybe you wanted to see my pics and vids, but after reading this long and drawn out post, you’ve unfollowed me because I’ve bored you further…technically the post isn’t long yet with respect to where you are in reading it, but maybe it’s going to get unnecessarily long…shortly…spoiler?…or maybe you never wanted to see my pics or vids and you followed me by accident…maybe your Kofi-hating friend took your phone and opened your Instagram app and followed me as a rib on you…why am I still typing? This was supposed to be a short ‘thank you’ post…and now it’s devolved into so much worse…like totally uninteresting, riddled with irrelevance and plagued with inconsequence…not that the post was all that good to begin with…or maybe this diatribe was a ploy to get you to stay and watch the short video multiple times to increase the number of views…🤔… was it? …. (a ploy)…..’ploy’ is a strange word, isn’t it?…Ploy….ploy…hello? Are you still here?….why???? This is time spent that you can never get back…..okay, I’ll stop. This post has gone on for way too long…maybe it’s me that’s bored…🤔 🤔 🤔 …sorry that I’ve wasted your time….not really…actually I don’t feel the slightest bit badly about this….At all….this is the content you signed up for…comment with a 🤯if you stayed until the end. Then we’ll know who the real ones are…or don’t…but let me add this sentence just in case someone just skipped to the bottom of this, then sees the emoji then posts it because they want to pose as a real one…okay I’m done…okay bye…and seriously, Thank you •

#amilli #onemillion #million #thanksgiving #thankful #thanks #followers #longpost #unnecessary #necessary”