WWE Reportedly Teaming With MGM For American Gladiators Reboot, WWE Talent To Be Featured
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
Deadline reports that WWE is teaming up with MGM for an American Gladiators reboot, which will reportedly feature “a slew of WWE wrestling superstars” on the non-scripted television series.
According to Deadline, Mark Burnett and his team are in the process of pitching the rebooted series, which originally premiered back in 1989.
American Gladiators ran until 1996 before being rebooted on NBC in 2008, with the reboot featuring Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali as the hosts.
Deadline notes that both WWE and MGM will serve as executive producers on the project.
