WWE News: Mia Yim Says Shayna Baszler Is Walking Out the Loser Tonight, Seth Rollins Chronicle Preview Clip, Preview for TakeOver

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Mia Yim was victorious over Bianca Belair at last night’s NXT house show in Buffalo, New York. After the match, Mia Yim cut a backstage promo on her scheduled NXT women’s title match against Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. The match is set for later today. You can check out Mia Yim’s promo below.

Mia Yim said on Baszler, “It’s cool, I guess for her 40th birthday, she’s hurtin’ too much. She’s too old to be comin’ down them steps. But it’s cool. Let’s celebrate her birthday with her walking out NXT TakeOver: Toronto as the loser. And me, it gonna be my birthday when I walk out with that beautiful, shiny title ’round my waist and taking it home. Happy birthday, champ!”

– WWE released a new preview clip for the upcoming WWE Chronicle special on Seth Rollins. You can check out the preview clip below.

– Also, here is the latest preview video for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. The event airs live on the WWE Network later tonight.

