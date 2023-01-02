wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Sends Well Wishes To AJ Styles After Broken Ankle Reveal, B-Fab Shares Pic With John Cena
– Mia Yim took to social media to offer support to AJ Styles after the latter revealed he broke his ankle. As noted, Styles revealed that he broke his ankle during a WWE live event earlier in the week. Yim posted to Twitter to share Styles’ post, writing:
“Love ya unc. Speedy recover, can’t wait til you’re back. #TheOc”
– Hit Row member B-Fab got some advice backstage from John Cena at Smackdown, and she took to her Twitter to offer her gratitude. B-Fab posted a picture of herself and Cena, writing:
“Thank you @JohnCena for all your advice! It was great having you back to help close out the year with an INCREDIBLE MATCH!”
