WWE News: Mia Yim Sends Well Wishes To AJ Styles After Broken Ankle Reveal, B-Fab Shares Pic With John Cena

– Mia Yim took to social media to offer support to AJ Styles after the latter revealed he broke his ankle. As noted, Styles revealed that he broke his ankle during a WWE live event earlier in the week. Yim posted to Twitter to share Styles’ post, writing:

“Love ya unc. Speedy recover, can’t wait til you’re back. #TheOc”

– Hit Row member B-Fab got some advice backstage from John Cena at Smackdown, and she took to her Twitter to offer her gratitude. B-Fab posted a picture of herself and Cena, writing:

“Thank you @JohnCena for all your advice! It was great having you back to help close out the year with an INCREDIBLE MATCH!”