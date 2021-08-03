WWE News: Michael Cole Commentary Heard In Piped-In Raw Cheers, Post-Show Dark Match Result

– WWE had a production SNAFU during tonight’s Raw, with piped-in cheers for Drew McIntyre making it clear that they weren’t from the audience. Tonight’s show saw McIntyre come to the ring and during his approach, amidst the loud cheers there was heard a clear instance of Michael Cole’s voice talking about a “16-time world champion.”

That clip, which was apparently not properly scrubbed out of the recorded crowd noise, would have to refer to either John Cena or Ric Flair. You can hear video from the entrance below:

Audio from Michael Cole, presumably calling a John Cena segment, heard during Drew McIntyre‘s entrance on August 2 WWE Raw.pic.twitter.com/5PvMUNXCCN — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 3, 2021

– PWInsider reports that the post-show dark match saw The New Day defeat Bobby Lashley & MVP.