WWE News: Michelle McCool Comments on Possible LayCool Reunion, ECW Clip Features Kane Destroying Colin Delaney, and WWE Previews New Merchandise

– As previously reported, WWE unveiled the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships last night on Raw and announced that the first champions will be crowned at Elimination Chamber. Later on, a fan asked former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool about a LayCool reunion now that there are women’s tag team belts. Michelle McCool stated the following tweet in response.

McCool wrote, “All they gotta do is ask, then y’all have to get @mslayel.” She has also hinted at making a WWE return in the past.

– WWE released a WWE ECW clip featuring Kane squashing Colin Delaney from January 15, 2008. You can check out the match video below.

