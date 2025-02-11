wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Announces New One-Man Show Tour, New Super Bowl Commemorative Title
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
– Mick Foley has announced a new one-man show tour. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Monday that his 40 Years Of Foley tour kicks off next month.
You can find the list of tour dates here.
– WWE Shop has released their Super Bowl commemorative title for the Philadelphia Eagles as well as a new “Nobody’s B*tch” T-Shirt for Pete Dunne, which you can check out in the new arrivals section.
