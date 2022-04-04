wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Busts Up Laughing at Vince McMahon’s Stunner Sell, Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair On Canvas 2 Canvas

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley Image Credit: WWE

– Mick Foley had a reaction that all of us probably felt after Vince McMahon’s awful sell of the Stone Cold Stunner at Wrestlemania, and video is online. Foley’s son recorded his reaction to the Stunner, and you can see the video below:

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas sees Rob Schamberger painting Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair’s Road to WrestleMania:

