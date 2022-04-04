wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Busts Up Laughing at Vince McMahon’s Stunner Sell, Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair On Canvas 2 Canvas
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
– Mick Foley had a reaction that all of us probably felt after Vince McMahon’s awful sell of the Stone Cold Stunner at Wrestlemania, and video is online. Foley’s son recorded his reaction to the Stunner, and you can see the video below:
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas sees Rob Schamberger painting Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair’s Road to WrestleMania:
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Reacts To Triple H Leaving His Boots In The Ring At Wrestlemania
- Mick Foley, Bully Ray & More React to Pat McAfee, Mr. McMahon & Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania 38
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38