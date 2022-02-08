wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Lita, Bianca Belair Beats Nikki ASH

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley Image Credit: WWE

– You can count Mick Foley as a fan of a couple things happening on WWE TV right now, namely Seth Rollins plus Lita vs. Becky Lynch. Foley posted to Twitter tonight to praise Rollins’ character as well as saying he’s all in on Lynch vs. Lita:

– WWE posted a clip of Bianca Belair’s win over Nikki ASH from Raw:

