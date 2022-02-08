wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Lita, Bianca Belair Beats Nikki ASH
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
– You can count Mick Foley as a fan of a couple things happening on WWE TV right now, namely Seth Rollins plus Lita vs. Becky Lynch. Foley posted to Twitter tonight to praise Rollins’ character as well as saying he’s all in on Lynch vs. Lita:
BECKY VS LITA
Yeah, I’m on board for that!#EliminationChamber @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 8, 2022
The @WWERollins laugh is truly one of my favorite things.
So much cooler than brown paper packages tied up with strings.#RAW
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 8, 2022
– WWE posted a clip of Bianca Belair’s win over Nikki ASH from Raw:
