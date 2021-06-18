wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Rates His Most Painful Moments, Rey Mysterio On Hell in a Cell Match
June 18, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest Broken Skulls Session will feature Steve Austin talking with Mick Foley, and a new video has Foley rating his most painful moments. You can see the video below, in which Foley rates such moments as his Hell in the Cell falls, the infamous ear incident in Germany, being speared through a flaming table by Edge, and more from a scale of one to “Good God Almighty!”
The episode airs Sunday on Peacock.
– WWE Español spoke with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to talk about their Smackdown Tag Team Championship reign and Mysterio’s Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship on tonight’s Smackdown:
