UPDATEDx2: WWE, AEW, Impact, NWA, More Pay Tribute to Terry Funk

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Terry was one the best and most widely respected wrestlers of all-time, he will be dearly missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his fans, his friends and his family. pic.twitter.com/1gOX4iV5gC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 23, 2023

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk. Our thoughts are with our fellow fans, friends and family as tonight we remember one of the greats. Terry Funk Forever#ripterryfunk pic.twitter.com/Jbdggu6P1K — NWA (@nwa) August 23, 2023

I’m very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I’ll never forget that!! Words can’t explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many… pic.twitter.com/ftA7jUtAqt — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/jz9jDEySmz — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 23, 2023

One of a kind.

Thank you Terry Funk!

You will be greatly missed!

Prayers and condolences to his entire family🙏 pic.twitter.com/fprSEiem8j — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 23, 2023

Always so sweet and super amazing Terry Funk Forever🙏❤️ Thank you so much Terry Funk🙏❤️ Rest in Peace Terry Funk🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZgjAiRWOW — ✌️Sumie Sakai✌️ (@SumieSakai) August 23, 2023

I met Terry Funk once, when Harley brought him in for a show. I introduced myself, expecting a simple greeting. Terry proceeded to talk to me for 15mins, asking questions and even explaining how the human perception of time changes as we age. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yJqj83wG7s — Simon Gotch / サイモン・ゴッチ (@deviousjourney) August 23, 2023

Terry stories could be anything from heartwarming to wild beyond belief ("We were told 10 minutes and keep it in the ring. 35 minutes later, we are fighting in the stands in and both covered in blood"), but almost always highlighted his kindness and humor. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/d08AvSK3JH — Simon Gotch / サイモン・ゴッチ (@deviousjourney) August 23, 2023

I saw Terry was on his way out of Wrestlecon in 2016, so I sprinted over to him to get this picture. They were trying to rush him out, but he stopped for me and was one of the nicest humans I’ve ever met. A true legend FOREVER. RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/NUjEMPqB9Z — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) August 23, 2023

We send our deepest condolences to the Funk family. We love and will miss the great legend Terry Funk #RIPTerryFunk pic.twitter.com/Va5uXtP78K — What Happened When w/Tony Schiavone (@WHWMonday) August 23, 2023

Rest in Peace, Terry Funk. The last time I saw him was in 2016 when we were both inducted into PWHF in Texas. His wife was with him and the three of us were taken to the event by bus. They both looked great and were so happy together. I know they are together again. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/osLGuBkHmT — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) August 23, 2023

10 years ago, Lance Storm & I had a match with Terry Funk & Tommy Dreamer. I vividly remember standing in the ring crying while Terry made his entrance to Desperado by The Eagles. I was so honored to be in that match with Pro Wrestling's folk hero. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 23, 2023

Not every fan likes every sort of wrestling but literally every fan loved Terry Funk. The most transcendent and captivating of all time. — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Forever pic.twitter.com/EPMtZoeqrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2023

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023

There are no words…💔 God Bless Terry Funk. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0uwlZ92rG4 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2023

RIP TERRY FUNK pic.twitter.com/JVc8R9kTW9 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 23, 2023

This picture always meant a lot to me. It even means more now.. this picture was taken in Cleveland Ohio right before Covid, Terry, Funk never stopped. He actually participated heavy in one of the matches this night..He gave his all till the end. Thank you Terry!! RIP!! pic.twitter.com/pl9IDlcrEE — James Maritato (@nunzio_guido) August 23, 2023

God Bless Terry Funk and God Bless Texas. Rest in Peace to Wrestling’s great outlaw pic.twitter.com/dsnGjsF3Mx — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) August 23, 2023

I was a huge fan of Terry Funk, became an even bigger fan watching him in ECW.

Having a program with him – for a title that included a match at STARRCADE is as surreal NOW as it was THEN.

Thank you for giving me this impossible memory and experience Legend

Rest in Peace Terry 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YNUT5XwjDd — CROWBAR (@wcwcrowbar) August 23, 2023

A number of years ago, a friend of mine saw this in a thrift shop, thought of me, and got it for me as a gift. I’m so happy I have it. There will never be another Terry Funk. He’s one of last of his breed. They don’t make them like him anymore. May Terry Funk Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Gj0WsaTrEZ — ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) August 23, 2023

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Funk.I knew Terry before I came to the US as he came to Europe.A totally incredible, wonderful and lovely man.I have my own treasured tales of times https://t.co/HtZxNk5oUR condolences to Terrys https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 23, 2023

Technical masterpieces, hardcore classics, heart-wrenching and passionate promos, all delivered with heartfelt emotions throughout unforgettable stories. He could do it all. Thank you Terry Funk for sharing your gift with all of us. May you rest in power.#ripterryfunk pic.twitter.com/ebnb4yfaK4 — LuFisto (@LuFisto) August 23, 2023

Anyone who knows me knows that Terry Funk is my Pro Wrestling GOAT! In fact, throughout my career I have said to myself “What would Funker Do” in pensive situations. Very few have given as much to the wrestling business as he did and we all owe him Thank you Terry Funk

😭💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/0yUMEzAsZt — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) August 23, 2023

There will never be another Terry Funk. Rest easy my friend. pic.twitter.com/gUkdchKr0X — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk. One of a kind is an understatement. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 23, 2023

One of the reasons I got in the business was Terry Funk. Love you Texas legend, RIP. pic.twitter.com/4vSUaSHQmr — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 23, 2023

I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think… — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) August 23, 2023

We at Ringside Collectibles are saddened to learn about the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans at this difficult time. #TerryFunkForever pic.twitter.com/xTzTLPTuYr — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) August 23, 2023

R.I.P to the greatest professional wrestler ever, my hero Terry Funk. Thank you for the memories. #Forever pic.twitter.com/knf8HiDHdG — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) August 23, 2023

Rest in Peace Terry Funk. An authentic & transcending wrestler and promo, yet a better person. I'm glad he & my dad were able to show their tremendous chemistry in WWE after battling for so long around the world. — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) August 23, 2023

The two friends always found time to see each other in recent years, something I respect and want to do with my friends as we get older. No one seems to catch on, but every time someone mentions their eye in conversation, I imitate The Funker going, "MY EYE!!!!" pic.twitter.com/nsGog3iYUl — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) August 23, 2023

I was blessed to have shared the ring with this legend. RIP Terry Funk. One of the greatest! pic.twitter.com/u5SsNSTyrP — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 23, 2023

One of the absolute best to ever do it.

Legendary career.

Absolutely impactful. RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/Xiyin1tHek — SUGE •Initial• D (@SugarDunkerton) August 23, 2023

WWE issued a statement on their website which reads:

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 78. Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle. From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle. The son of Dory Funk, Sr., Terry began wrestling in the 1960s, forming a successful tag team with his brother and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Dory Funk, Jr., before breaking out as a singles star. In December 1975, Funk broke through when he defeated Jack Brisco to capture the NWA World Championship in Miami. Funk first competed for WWE in 1985 during the height of the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era alongside his brother. The Funks appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 2, defeating the team of Tito Santana & The Junkyard Dog. His next stop was WCW in 1989, where he engaged in a legendary rivalry with “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, which culminated in an “I Quit” Match that is still regarded as an all-time classic to this day. Funk had an impact all around the world during his career, particularly in Japan where he became one of the most beloved legends of the All Japan Pro Wrestling promotion alongside brother Dory. Later, he was an innovator of hardcore wrestling alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The two brought the infamous style to a worldwide audience through a 1995 tournament where they battled in the finals, brawling through tables, chairs, barbed wire and more. Funk was also an instrumental figure in the growth of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Although he was in his 50s at the time, Funk proved himself against the younger hardcore competitors of the renegade promotion. When ECW presented its first pay-per-view, Barely Legal in April 1997, it was Funk who headlined the show, defeating Raven to win the ECW Championship. Funk returned to WWE in 1998 as Chainsaw Charlie, the deranged partner of Cactus Jack, and played a key role in the iconic Hell in a Cell Match between The Undertaker and Mankind. At nearly 60 years of age in his return to WCW in 2000, Funk was far from finished in the title picture, capturing the United States Championship and WCW Hardcore Title. The last match of Funk’s WWE career came at ECW One Night Stand in 2006 where he teamed with Tommy Dreamer and Beulah McGillicutty against Mick Foley, Edge and Lita. Funk left his imprints on Hollywood as well with a number of appearances on the big screen including roles in “Roadhouse,” “Paradise Alley” and “Over the Top”. In recognition of nearly 50 years in sports-entertainment, Terry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother in 2009 by the late Dusty Rhodes. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans.

You can see a selection of posts paying tribute to Funk below:

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EYMAKOzxnx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk was one of the greatest! The legend will live on forever! Thank you for everything! Prayers for his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/TDaQZwPk58 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 23, 2023

Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 23, 2023

Look back at the incredible life and career of WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk.https://t.co/BYHPRfI6HO — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

In one weekend Terry Funk provided us with a lifetime of memories, the best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/l6Fz52Nhz8 — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) August 23, 2023

I will say more eventually. This one hits hard. RIP Terry Funk. A pleasure and honour to know you. Respect always. pic.twitter.com/psSsKFWOlR — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2023

The words "great" and "legend" are thrown around way too frequently. Terry Funk was both of those things and SO much more. An incredible and unique talent. An influence of a generation. An absolute gentleman. A man I was honored to have been friendly with. Godspeed sir. 😞 pic.twitter.com/IViVSGByMd — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 23, 2023

Forever. RIP, Terry Funk. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 23, 2023

#RIP Terry Funk Not only were you the most amazing pro wrestler ever, you were the most incredible human being. Godspeed, Funker ❤️ My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans. You’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DaIpIp3Ass — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2023

My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Legendary TERRY FUNK. He's a true ICON of the industry. May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/eIcjenfGey — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) August 23, 2023

Every time I thought about my matches I’d constantly ask myself, “How can I be different?” I challenged myself in this way because that’s what Terry Funk would do. I’m sure many of us who loved Funker tackled this task. While it was a struggle for us, for Terry it was easy. pic.twitter.com/gqalb8Gj1R — Jake Manning (@manscoutmanning) August 23, 2023

I feel so fortunate that I was able to share a locker room and speak with the absolute legend Terry Funk. Such a class act and one of the absolute best of all time. Terry was truly built different. Truly one of a kind. RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/IR76GUpFPa — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) August 23, 2023

Damn. RIP Terry Funk. One of the greatest and super nice the time I met him pic.twitter.com/KWmWhjePdK — Kevin KU🎄⚒⚒⚒ (@kevinxku) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk is the greatest professional wrestler to ever lace up his boots. This is a sad day in professional wrestling. — SIDNEY BAKABELLA WWF HOF 92 (@SBakabella) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Wrestling Legend has passed away at age 79. Unbelievable talent that could have a match with a broomstick. Drew tons of money all over the world. Rest In Peace My Friend on your infamous Double Cross ranch. @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/c5HU6E8BFO — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) August 23, 2023

Normally I don’t like to post about someone’s passing. Terry Funk will always be absolute legend! — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 23, 2023

The FITE team is saddened to learn about the passing of the wrestling legend, Terry Funk. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at the time. pic.twitter.com/iluvK5ZFop — FITE (@FiteTV) August 23, 2023

After a match with @realkevsullivan, I wanted a piece of Terry Funk for counting me down for the 3 Count.

I fkd around and found out!!

It was an honor. Thank you#RIPLegend #RIPTerryFunk #WestTexas #TexasBronco #TerryFunkForever pic.twitter.com/MKjtPhIjLJ — The Monsta (@SteveMackDHS) August 23, 2023

Quite a sad day. I just learned of the passing of Terry Funk. I was very fortunate to have shared the ring with him. And blessed to have learned unforgettable lessons from him. God bless you & Rest In Power Terry. — Jim Molineaux ✌️❤️ (@jimmolineaux) August 23, 2023

You made our industry better in every sense. And you blazed a trail with your unique style and ability that stands the test of time, even today. RIP to my idol, my hero. The GOAT of professional wrestling. The Funker. Terry Funk Forever. pic.twitter.com/k1a1TfhbL2 — 𝔾ℝ𝕀ℤℤ𝕃𝔼𝔻 𝔼ℕℍ𝔸ℕℂ𝔼𝕄𝔼ℕ𝕋 𝕍𝔼𝕋𝔼ℝ𝔸ℕ (@ShawnDonavan01) August 23, 2023

Rest In Peace, Terry Funk. An absolute legend & trailblazer. Thank you for all your amazing contributions to this business. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ym8C7Fr080 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) August 23, 2023

A day I wish would never come. Thank you Terry Funk for what did for wrestling. Thank you for helping ECW. Thank you for being kind to me. I love you….

TERRY FUNK FOREVER!

FOREVER! FOREVER! FOREVER!#RestInPeaceTerryFunk pic.twitter.com/FfRPOGvErK — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2023

Absolutely devastated hearing the news. He was one of the BEST to ever do it, one of my biggest influences, and my all time favorite. Absolute LEGEND. RIP Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/VSEFJiOWtP — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk could do it all. Face, heel. Tag, singles. Snivelling coward or a terrifying nut. The single most adaptable professional wrestler in history with classics in so many decades. A pillar of longevity and ALWAYS the toughest man in the game. I'm gutted. RIP. pic.twitter.com/sDwle1Xbmu — Andy H. Murray 🐊 (@andyhmurray) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Forever ❤️ Rest in Peace, Mr. Funk. pic.twitter.com/K2HzV2O2Us — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 23, 2023

If someone were to ask me who embodies the definition of a Professional Wrestler, it would be Terry Funk. Arguably the most important wrestler of the 20th century. RIP Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/qVFJXoCvcJ — Robert Martyr (@TheApexRM) August 23, 2023

There is a legitimate argument to be made Terry Funk is the most influential pro wrestler of the last 50 years. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/X8H7Xb3JTu — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 23, 2023

i met terry funk once while working for aiw back in 2015. this was taken shortly after he punched out the duke. that was a very special night. very happy i took advantage of the opportunity to chat with him and snap this selfie. rest in peace to perhaps THE greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/xnwEKq45jX — emil (@TheEmilJay) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk is the very definition of pro wrestling for so many people in a career that spanned multiple generations and was among the sharpest minds. The industry has lost one of its Godfathers. Rest in Peace, "Forever". — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 23, 2023

The best to ever do it.#TerryFunk pic.twitter.com/6MdLj5yrtz — Andrew “The Giant” Everett 223cm (@_AndrewEverett) August 23, 2023

We had Terry Funk in NYC for ⁦@ringofhonor⁩ as a special guest referee.

He was with his wife, Vicky and asked me if I could get them tickets for Jersey Boys which I did and they loved it.

RIP Terry Funk and thank you. pic.twitter.com/JuXUm1DcQF — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) August 23, 2023

One of the best to tie them out. And also one of the most underrated. RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/YROrCl2Eyo — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 23, 2023

Just learned about Terry Funk only met him once but his reputation proceeded him. One of the nicest most genuine people out there. You will be missed. Thank you for everything you have done. ❤️ — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk. What a full, eventful, impactful life he led. We should all aspire to be the coolest older guy in the room like he was at ALL times. ❤️ — “Brutal” Bob Evans (@brutalbobevans) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk was the definition of a wrestler's wrestler. In a sport full of people scratching and clawing to get theirs, he just gave and gave and gave to pro wrestling for decades. There will never be another. — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) August 23, 2023

“Terry Funk ain’t wear no mouth piece” — RSP リッキー・シェーン・ペイジ (@RickeyShanePage) August 23, 2023

“Desperado,

Why don’t you come to your senses,

Come down from your fences

Open the gates.

It may be raining

But there’s a rainbow above you.

You better Let somebody love you, before it’s too late”

Rest easy Terry Funk

If there’s only one greatest, it was you. pic.twitter.com/bKIWb7DtGi — Lucas “Twitch” DiSangro (@LucasTwitch318) August 23, 2023

One of the best of all time. Somehow also one of the most underrated of all time as well. RIP Terry Funk — “Kingpin” Brian Milonas (@brianmilonas) August 23, 2023

Hard to imagine someone who defined pro wrestling more than Terry Funk. RIP to a legend and an icon. Forever. pic.twitter.com/ZYZvf7ROMf — Sam Roberts (@notsam) August 23, 2023

Just heard bout the passing of Terry Funk .. to me he was the GOAT …. Thanks for all u contributed to the pro wrestling business … RIP champ — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) August 23, 2023

RIP to the hardcore legend, Terry Funk. 😞 This is a tough one. Thoughts are with his family & friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s2T9xeZcl9 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 23, 2023

Rest in Peace, be remembered and shine BRIGHT FOREVER… Terry Funk 😢 — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk This is what happened when Vince went for a drink with him… pic.twitter.com/EZ1l1Vo678 — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk was the best to ever do it. — John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) August 23, 2023

R.I.P. Terry Funk one of the greatest to ever do it!!!! pic.twitter.com/lEZetoVwp1 — papadon (@greekgodpapadon) August 23, 2023

RIP to the great Terry Funk. The day he stood in an AAW ring in the Berwyn Eagles Club will forever be one of the most iconic moments in our history and we will never forget his presence at the show. Simply the best. We will miss you, legend. pic.twitter.com/H4M2fLGwWK — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) August 23, 2023