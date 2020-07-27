wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Recalls Sting Match, Ronda Rousey Unboxing Video, Xavier Woods Talks New Day
July 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Mick Foley’s drive home was smooth sailing after his incredible match against Sting at WCW Beach Blast 1992, as he explains on the newest episode of WWE Break It Down.
– In her latest video, Ronda Rousey forgot a Pop-Tart, unboxed a huge collection of beautiful, old Wizard of Oz books, and got a little poetry on with Charles Bukowski.
– Artist Rob Schamberger invites Xavier Woods to discuss why The New Day stand out as a tag team. While painting a New Day “Unicorn” portrait, Woods also talks about why the group uses unicorn imagery!
