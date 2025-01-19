WWE News: Mick Foley Gives Update On Weight Loss, Invasion ’92 Released In Full

– Mick Foley has posted an update on his weight loss to his YouTube account. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video looking at his weight loss progress over the past year, noting that he had been looking to lose 80 pounds after he gained a lot of weight during the pandemic. He noted that he has been doing DDP Yoga and working out in the pool, and hit his target goal of 280 lbs several months early:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released the full Invasion ’92 show, which you can check out below: