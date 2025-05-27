WWE News: Mike Santana Arrives At Tonight’s NXT, Stephanie McMahon Previews John Cena On Stephanie’s Places

TNA’s Mike Santana will be in action on tonight’s WWE NXT, and he arrived at the Performance Center in a new video hyping the show. Santana will battle Tavion Heights on tonight’s show and the WWE NXT YouTube account posted a video of Santana arriving and, miraculously, surviving the NXT parking lot:

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to preview this week’s episode of Stephanie’s Places featuring John Cena. McMahon wrote:

“Rattled me off the bat! Always dress for the occasion! :))) Thank you @JohnCena for all of the time, stories and perspective. I will never forget Hard Knocks South! #StephaniesPlaces @WWE @ESPNPlus @OmahaProd”