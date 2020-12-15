wrestling / News
WWE News: Miro Comments On Lana’s Raw Victory, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt Play Games
– Miro is proud of Lana for her win on tonight’s Raw, and noted that he helped teach her the pin that got her the win. The AEW star posted to Twitter to react to the win, as you can see below:
I taught her this pin last night! We both won… CONGRATS WIFE pic.twitter.com/bp42CgYEi7
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 15, 2020
– Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt played games on Raw, though they didn’t go quite how Orton hoped. Orton challenged Wyatt to a game of “hide and seek” during Wyatt’s field trip and got trapped inside a box that Orton set on fire. However, The Fiend emerged and took Orton down:
Let the games begin!@WWEBrayWyatt and @RandyOrton are about to play a little hide-and-seek… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y9UZChd2U1
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020
THE FIEND EMERGES.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Uh4WjkzZL5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 15, 2020
