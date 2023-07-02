wrestling / News
Triple H Says WWE Money in the Bank Was Highest-Grossing Arena Event In Company History
July 1, 2023 | Posted by
During the press conference following WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), Triple H said it was the highest-grossing arena event in company history. He specifically said arena, so that likely means the company’s stadium events have performed better. An exact number wasn’t provided.
He said: ““Those are two pretty bold statements that everybody here should be proud of. We’re very proud of (it).”