wrestling / News

Triple H Says WWE Money in the Bank Was Highest-Grossing Arena Event In Company History

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Money in the Bank 2023 MLM Image Credit: WWE

During the press conference following WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), Triple H said it was the highest-grossing arena event in company history. He specifically said arena, so that likely means the company’s stadium events have performed better. An exact number wasn’t provided.

He said: ““Those are two pretty bold statements that everybody here should be proud of. We’re very proud of (it).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading