WWE News: AJ Styles and Seth Rollins Have Exchange on Title Bout, Ariya Daivari Wants a Custom Cruiserweight Title, NXT Superstars Switch Places With Cirque Performers

– AJ Styles and WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins shared an exchange on Twitter earlier today ahead of their title match that’s set for Money in the Bank. You can check out their tweets below.

Seth Rollins first tweeted out, “15 years I’ve been waiting for this match with @AJStylesOrg. I haven’t scratched and clawed and put in the work all this time to be second best. Time to stoke the flame. #burnitdown #WWEMITB”

AJ Styles later wrote on Twitter, “I’ve grown older, you’ve become the ‘top of the mountain.’ It may be 15 years later, but the result will be the same…and this time, I’m going to leave with the @WWE Universal Champion. #MITB”

– Needless to say, Ariya Daivari is very sure of himself that he will win the WWE Cruiserweight title tonight from Tony Nese, and he noted he wants a custom championship belt. You can check out his thoughts on the matter below.

Daivari wrote on Twitter, “Tonight when I win the Cruiserweight Championship, maybe it’s time for a custom title like this briefcase. Relax @WWE, I’ll foot the bill. I can afford anything to look good. #DaivariDinero #MITB #205Live”

– The WWE Performance Center released a new video on the talent exchange program with Cirque du Soleil. You can check out that video below.