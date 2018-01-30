WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week Three Live Viewership Down

– People are still watching the Mixed Match Challenge, but not necessarily live. Wrestling Inc reports that week three of the Facebook tournament show peaked at 62,400 viewers, which was at the conclusion of the match. That’s down 32% from the peak viewership of 91,900 live viewers last week.

That said, it’s clear people are still watching the show, at least as of last week’s episode. Week two of the series currently has 1.7 million viewers, down just 10% from week one. That’s compared to the 32% that the live viewing numbers were down between week one and week two. At this point, it appears as if a lot of people aren’t watching live, but are still watching after the fact in a VOD capacity.

As of this writing, the episode has 292,100 viewers. You can see it here; our review of the episode is here.