WWE News: WWE Mixed Match Challenge Wins Cynopsis Model D Award, Clip of WWE Tryouts In Germany, Drave Maverick Hypes AOP

– WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge and Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown won two awards at the 2018 Cynopsis Model D Awards. Here’s the announcement:

WWE was named the winner of two awards at the sixth annual Cynopsis Model D Awards. WWE Mixed Match Challenge was recognized in the Best Sports-Related Live Series or Event category and Austin Creed was named Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel for UpUpDownDown.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge won the award for Best Sports-Related Live Series or Event, beating out NBA TV’s “Live at the Finals” and Turner Sports’ “Boston Major Grand Finals.”

Additionally, Austin Creed was named Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel for UpUpDownDown, besting NBA TV’s Casey Stern, The Players’ Tribune’s Gerard Piqué, and in a bout of friendly competition, WWE Now’s Cathy Kelley.

The Cynopsis Model D Awards recognizes the best in Online Video Content and Advertising.

– WWE has posted a video looking at recent tryouts in Cologne, Germany.

– Drake Maverick hyped up the tag team title win of the Authors of Pain this past Monday on RAW.