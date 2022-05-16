wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Bianca Belair at NBC Upfronts, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Xavier Woods In Fall Guys Announcement Strea,

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– The Miz & Bianca Belair were at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday in New York City. The NBCUniversal Together Twitter account posted pics from the event to Twitter, which include the two WWE stars on stage together:

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is below, with Rob Schaumberger painting portraits of the Bella Twins, Beth Phoenix, and Lita:

– Xavier Woods was part of the live stream announcement that Fall Guys will be coming soon free-to-play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and the Epic Games Store on June 21st:

