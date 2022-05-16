WWE News: Miz & Bianca Belair at NBC Upfronts, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Xavier Woods In Fall Guys Announcement Strea,

– The Miz & Bianca Belair were at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday in New York City. The NBCUniversal Together Twitter account posted pics from the event to Twitter, which include the two WWE stars on stage together:

Our LIVE events bring people together to share in the biggest moments around the world. ⁰ ⁰Talent from across @NBCSports, @WWE, and @TelemundoSports highlight the power of appointment viewing at NBCU. ⁰ ⁰#NBCU2022 pic.twitter.com/rn4OOigBn8 — NBCU Advertising & Partnerships (@NBCUTogether) May 16, 2022

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is below, with Rob Schaumberger painting portraits of the Bella Twins, Beth Phoenix, and Lita:

– Xavier Woods was part of the live stream announcement that Fall Guys will be coming soon free-to-play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and the Epic Games Store on June 21st: