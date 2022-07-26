wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz & Ciampa Take Out Logan Paul On Raw, Ronda Rousey Appears During Break

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Miz and Ciampa got the best of Logan Paul on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. After Miz and Paul started the episode by brawling in the ring, Paul hosted the debut of Impaulsive TV later in the show. Miz and Maryse came out confronted Paul, which led to Ciampa attacking from behind. Miz and Ciampa took out Paul to end the segment:

– Ronda Rousey didn’t appear during the Raw broadcast, but she did appear during a commercial break and locked in an ankle lock on Doudrop:

