WWE News: The Miz Comments on Reports of Injury Ahead of Raw Return, Stock Down

– The Miz is returning on tonight’s episode of Raw, and he took shots at reports that he had been injured at WrestleMania Backlash. Miz is set to host a MizTV segment with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on tonight’s show. It had been reported that he suffered an ACL tear and coult be out of the ring for seven to nine months, which Miz referenced as he wrote:

“1 day until The Most Must See Superstar is back on @wwe #Raw….wait, what? Did I read that correct? Thought that dude was injured and out for like 9 months? How’s he back already…. Did you forget I’m The Miz?”

– WWE’s stock closed at $55.84 on Monday, down $0.83 (1.46%) from the previous closing price.