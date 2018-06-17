wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Explains the Origins of Money in the Bank, Dolph Ziggler Shares Father’s Day Tweet, and Alexa Bliss Shares Throwback Photo
– WWE released a video promo of The Miz explaining the origins of the Money in the Bank match from 2005. You can check out that promo video below.
So, how did the #MITB #LadderMatch get started? @mikethemiz explains… pic.twitter.com/giyjKoToNL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 17, 2018
– Dolph Ziggler posted the following photo of David Lee Roth for Father’s Day. You can check out the photo and tweet he posted below.
#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/7MwbadLWBr
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 17, 2018
– Alexa Bliss shared the following photo showing her from 2006.