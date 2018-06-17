Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Miz Explains the Origins of Money in the Bank, Dolph Ziggler Shares Father’s Day Tweet, and Alexa Bliss Shares Throwback Photo

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank WWE MITB

– WWE released a video promo of The Miz explaining the origins of the Money in the Bank match from 2005. You can check out that promo video below.

– Dolph Ziggler posted the following photo of David Lee Roth for Father’s Day. You can check out the photo and tweet he posted below.

– Alexa Bliss shared the following photo showing her from 2006.

