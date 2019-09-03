wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Wants IC Title, SmackDown Preview, IC Title Numbers
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Miz is ready to take the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Clash of Champions.
Watch out, @ShinsukeN. @mikethemiz is DETERMINED to restore the prestige of the #ICTitle at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/TwUf97VsbY
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
– WWE Now previews tonight’s SmackDown Live.
– Intercontinental Title by the numbers in celebration of IC Title week.
