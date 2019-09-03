wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz Wants IC Title, SmackDown Preview, IC Title Numbers

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
The Miz

– Miz is ready to take the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Clash of Champions.

– WWE Now previews tonight’s SmackDown Live.

– Intercontinental Title by the numbers in celebration of IC Title week.

