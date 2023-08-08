WWE News: The Miz Confronts LA Knight On Raw, New Day Make In-Ring Return

– The Miz went face to face with LA Knight on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Miz cut a promo on Monday’s episode complaining about how he was forced to wait for a photo shoot by LA Knight earlier in the day, saying that he was disrespected. Knight came down to the ring and said he was happy to introduce himself, which led to a back and forth where Miz called Knight an Attitude Era fanboy and Knight said he has been making himself a “dangerous man” while WWE bet on the wrong horses, including Miz.

Knight said he didn’t mind making Miz a stepping stone and they nearly fought before Miz started to act like he was leaving, then nailed Knight with a cheap shot and went for the Skull Crushing Finale, only to be hit with Blunt Force Trauma.

– The New Day made their in-ring return on tonight’s show, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeating The Viking Raiders. The two answered an open challenge from the Viking Raiders and got the win. This was the first match for Woods since May and Kingston’s first match since he was injured in February.