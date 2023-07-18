wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Thinks NBA Star Would Make A Great Wrestler, Omos’ Theme Released

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz The Wheel, WWE Image Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

– The Miz recently weighed in on NBA star Draymond Green’s potential as a WWE talent. The WWE star was a guest on the Sports Gambling Podcast recently and during the conversation he was asked which NBA star would make the best wrestler. Miz named the Golden State Warriors power forward in response, noting (per Fightful):

“Draymond. He’s stomping people.”

– WWE has released Omos’ entrance theme “The Giant” to the WWE Music YouTube account:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Draymond Green, NBA, Omos, The Miz, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading