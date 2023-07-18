wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Thinks NBA Star Would Make A Great Wrestler, Omos’ Theme Released
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
– The Miz recently weighed in on NBA star Draymond Green’s potential as a WWE talent. The WWE star was a guest on the Sports Gambling Podcast recently and during the conversation he was asked which NBA star would make the best wrestler. Miz named the Golden State Warriors power forward in response, noting (per Fightful):
“Draymond. He’s stomping people.”
– WWE has released Omos’ entrance theme “The Giant” to the WWE Music YouTube account:
