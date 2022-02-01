wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Praises Maryse’s Royal Rumble Work, Bianca Belair’s Parents At Show
– The Miz had some high praise for his wife Maryse following their Royal Rumble match. The two faced off with Edge and Beth Phoenix in a losing effort on Saturday’s show, and Miz posted to Twitter to write:
“I am so incredibly proud of @MaryseMizanin. Last night, I had the honor of tagging with one of the best performers @WWE has ever seen. Every time I’m around her she never fails to impresses me. Her physical beauty is unmatched. Her drive and passion is in a class of its own.…”
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 30, 2022
– Bianca Belair noted that her parents were in attendance at the Rumble, as you can see below:
With the parents I have…
I’m ALWAYS winning.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/O0lV2zSQq7
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 30, 2022
