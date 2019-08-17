WWE News: The Miz Promotes Smackdown 20th Anniversary in LA, Stock Closes With Increase Today, The New Day Featured in Skittles Commercial

– The Miz appeared on Good Day LA this week to promote the upcoming 20th Anniversary of Smackdown. The event will mark the FOX Network debut for Smackdown. The show will be held on Friday, October 4 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. You can check out a video of The Miz appearing on FOX 11’s Good Day LA below.

– WWE released a commercial for Skittles featuring WWE Superstars The New Day. Skittles is a new corporate partner with WWE and will be sponsoring this year’s Clash of Champions. You can check out the clip below.

– WWE stock went up today by 0.96 percent. The closing price was $69.61 per share. The high was $70.24, and the low was $68.76.