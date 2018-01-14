 

WWE News: The Miz Reacts to Media Coverage of Upcoming Reality Show, Photos of Shinsuke Nakamura Wearing a Bret Hart Jacket

January 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Miz Raw 1818

– The Miz shared a tweet today showing a look at some of the extensive media coverage for his upcoming new reality show featuring him and his wife, Maryse, which will be called Miz and Mrs. You can check out Miz’s new tweet below.

As previously reported, WWE posted a video of Natalya giving her Mixed Match Challenge partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, some new ring gear. You can also check out some photos Natalya shared of Nakamura putting on a Bret Hart jacket below.

Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz

