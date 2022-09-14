wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Xavier Woods Set To Appear On Pictionary, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

The Miz and Xavier Woods are set to appear on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz posted a video to TikTok featuring himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Miz wrote:

Had a great time filming #Pictionary, congrats to Jerry and everyone on the show’s premiere. You’ll see some familiar faces soon 😎 #WWE #WWERaw #Smackdown #XavierWoods #jerryoconnell #iaintworried #mashup #transition #trend #foryou

@mikethemiz Had a great time filming #Pictionary, congrats to Jerry and everyone on the show’s premiere. You’ll see some familiar faces soon 😎 #WWE #WWERaw #Smackdown #XavierWoods #jerryoconnell #iaintworried #mashup #transition #trend #foryou ♬ original sound – carneyval

– The Bump has announced that The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley will be the in-studio guests for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platforms:

