wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz & Xavier Woods Set To Appear On Pictionary, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump
The Miz and Xavier Woods are set to appear on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz posted a video to TikTok featuring himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Miz wrote:
Had a great time filming #Pictionary, congrats to Jerry and everyone on the show’s premiere. You’ll see some familiar faces soon 😎 #WWE #WWERaw #Smackdown #XavierWoods #jerryoconnell #iaintworried #mashup #transition #trend #foryou
@mikethemiz Had a great time filming #Pictionary, congrats to Jerry and everyone on the show’s premiere. You’ll see some familiar faces soon 😎 #WWE #WWERaw #Smackdown #XavierWoods #jerryoconnell #iaintworried #mashup #transition #trend #foryou ♬ original sound – carneyval
– The Bump has announced that The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley will be the in-studio guests for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platforms:
NEXT WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET on #WWETheBump:#TheJudgmentDay! @FinnBalor, @ArcherOfInfamy & @RheaRipley_WWE
Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/JfebImT1gK
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- MJF Reacts To Jimmy Korderas Saying He Shouldn’t Reference WWE
- Dolph Ziggler On Triple H Taking Over Creative, If He Has Noticed Anything Different Backstage
- Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck