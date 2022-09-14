WWE News: Miz & Xavier Woods Set To Appear On Pictionary, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump

The Miz and Xavier Woods are set to appear on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz posted a video to TikTok featuring himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Miz wrote:

Had a great time filming #Pictionary, congrats to Jerry and everyone on the show’s premiere. You’ll see some familiar faces soon 😎 #WWE #WWERaw #Smackdown #XavierWoods #jerryoconnell #iaintworried #mashup #transition #trend #foryou

– The Bump has announced that The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley will be the in-studio guests for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platforms: