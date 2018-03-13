 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE MMC Preview, Maria Kanellis Thanks Fans, Tye Dillinger Plays Dodgeball With The Super Troopers

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Bobby Roode Charlotte Flair

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…

– Maria Kanellis posted the following, thanking WWE fans for their support…

– Tye Dillinger posted the following, commenting on laying dodgeball with the Super Troopers. WWE stars Heath Slater, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, Sami Zayn and Renee Young filmed a ‘WWE Game Night’ segment with the Broken Lizard comedy team who are behind the comedy Super Troopers. Super Troopers 2 arrives on April 20th…

article topics :

Maria Kanellis, Mixed Match Challenge, Tye Dillinger, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading