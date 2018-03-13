WWE News: WWE MMC Preview, Maria Kanellis Thanks Fans, Tye Dillinger Plays Dodgeball With The Super Troopers

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…

Will the glorious combo of @REALBobbyRoode & @MsCharlotteWWE prevail, or will @LanaWWE and @RusevBUL prove to be the best AND #1? Find out tonight LIVE on @WWE Mixed Match Challenge at 10 PM ET on @Facebook Watch! #WWEMMC https://t.co/UHsF6lYLEC — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018

– Maria Kanellis posted the following, thanking WWE fans for their support…

As I sit here before #SDLive I feel the need to thank all the @WWEUniverse and all my fans before I got here, who have,over the last 8 months, tweeted me their encouragement and support. If you guys want to know what keeps me going, it’s you guys!! Thank You 🙏🏻 #WWE @WWE — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) March 13, 2018

– Tye Dillinger posted the following, commenting on laying dodgeball with the Super Troopers. WWE stars Heath Slater, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, Sami Zayn and Renee Young filmed a ‘WWE Game Night’ segment with the Broken Lizard comedy team who are behind the comedy Super Troopers. Super Troopers 2 arrives on April 20th…