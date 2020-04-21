wrestling / News
WWE, Mojo Rawley React to Rob Gronkowski Returning to NFL
24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is headed back to the NFL, and both WWE and Mojo Rawley have commented on the news. As reported earlier, Gronkowski is returning to the NFL as he has been traded with a seventh-round draft pick from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round draft pick. The move will reunite Gronkowski with Tom Brady.
WWE posted to Twitter simply noting that their 24/7 champion is “on the move,” while Rawley congratulated Gronk while still promising to get revenge for his friend taking the 24/7 Title:
#247Champion @RobGronkowski is on the move!!! https://t.co/xDYXdx4y6B
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats!
But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania?
I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. 🤔#ReceiptComing!!!!
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 21, 2020
