WWE News: Mojo Rawley Shows Off Unused Singlet He Didn’t Want to Do, Kevin Owens Live-Tweeting Tonight’s NXT

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mojo Rawley nearly wore a singlet in WWE, and he showed off the gear on Instagram. Rawley noted that he was asked to come up with a singlet and while he didn’t want to wrestle in one, he did have one made. He added that the only reason he didn’t use it was because it was forgotten about:

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to remind fans that he’ll be live-tweeting tonight’s NXT:

