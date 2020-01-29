wrestling / News
WWE Monday Night Raw Set for Forth Worth, Texas in March
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Forth Worth, Texas. This will be the first time Raw will be in Forth Worth since 2001. The event is scheduled for Monday, March 23 at Dickies Arena. This will be WWE’s first event at the venue.
The ticket pre-sale has begun for the event at Ticketmaster. The ticket pre-sale code is WWEDFW. Talent advertised for the event includes Andrade, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and Zelina Vega.
https://www.pwinsiderelite.com/article.php?id=133401&p=1
