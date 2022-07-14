wrestling / News
WWE Monday Night Raw Reportedly Moving to TV-14 Next Week
– It appears the TV-PG era of Monday Night Raw might actually be over. The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that WWE Monday night Raw is moving its TV rating up to TV-14 starting next week on USA Network. Per Zarian, starting July 18, the show will no longer be TV-PG and will be TV-14 instead.
WWE and USA Network have not yet confirmed the content rating news. WWE has been presenting its programming in a TV-PG-rated format since July 2008.
Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network.
The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wQskL3IVPb
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022
Monday Night Raw will change from PG to TV-14 programming starting July 18, per @AndrewZarian
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In