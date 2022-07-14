WWE Monday Night Raw Reportedly Moving to TV-14 Next Week

– It appears the TV-PG era of Monday Night Raw might actually be over. The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that WWE Monday night Raw is moving its TV rating up to TV-14 starting next week on USA Network. Per Zarian, starting July 18, the show will no longer be TV-PG and will be TV-14 instead.

WWE and USA Network have not yet confirmed the content rating news. WWE has been presenting its programming in a TV-PG-rated format since July 2008.

Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wQskL3IVPb — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022