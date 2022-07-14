wrestling / News

WWE Monday Night Raw Reportedly Moving to TV-14 Next Week

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

– It appears the TV-PG era of Monday Night Raw might actually be over. The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that WWE Monday night Raw is moving its TV rating up to TV-14 starting next week on USA Network. Per Zarian, starting July 18, the show will no longer be TV-PG and will be TV-14 instead.

WWE and USA Network have not yet confirmed the content rating news. WWE has been presenting its programming in a TV-PG-rated format since July 2008.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading