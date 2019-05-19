WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Final Betting Odds

– BetOnline has the latest betting odds for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2019 event. You can check out the betting lines for tonight’s matches below. Seth Rollins remains the heavy favorite against AJ Styles. Kofi Kingston is also favored to win against Kevin Owens.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is set for later tonight. The event will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) -530 vs. AJ Styles +350

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) -245 vs. Kevin Owens +175

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) -460 vs. Lacey Evans +320

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) -120 vs. Charlotte -120

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

Samoa Joe (c) -210 vs. Rey Mysterio +160

MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Sami Zayn +300 vs. Ricochet +1300 vs. Drew McIntyre -125 vs. Baron Corbin +1300 vs. Ali +3300 vs. Randy Orton +4000 vs. Andrade +435 vs. Finn Balor +4000

WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Naomi +1600 vs. Nikki Cross +800 vs. Natalya +1500 vs. Dana Brooke +1300 vs. Bayley +125 vs. Mandy Rose +155 vs. Carmella +1550 vs. Ember Moon +600

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Shane McMahon +250 vs. The Miz -350

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Tony Nese (c) -600 vs. Ariya Daivari +400

Roman Reigns -415 vs. Elias +295

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) -230 vs. The Usos +170