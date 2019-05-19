wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Final Betting Odds
– BetOnline has the latest betting odds for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2019 event. You can check out the betting lines for tonight’s matches below. Seth Rollins remains the heavy favorite against AJ Styles. Kofi Kingston is also favored to win against Kevin Owens.
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is set for later tonight. The event will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) -530 vs. AJ Styles +350
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) -245 vs. Kevin Owens +175
WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) -460 vs. Lacey Evans +320
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) -120 vs. Charlotte -120
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
Samoa Joe (c) -210 vs. Rey Mysterio +160
MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Sami Zayn +300 vs. Ricochet +1300 vs. Drew McIntyre -125 vs. Baron Corbin +1300 vs. Ali +3300 vs. Randy Orton +4000 vs. Andrade +435 vs. Finn Balor +4000
WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Naomi +1600 vs. Nikki Cross +800 vs. Natalya +1500 vs. Dana Brooke +1300 vs. Bayley +125 vs. Mandy Rose +155 vs. Carmella +1550 vs. Ember Moon +600
STEEL CAGE MATCH
Shane McMahon +250 vs. The Miz -350
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Tony Nese (c) -600 vs. Ariya Daivari +400
Roman Reigns -415 vs. Elias +295
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) -230 vs. The Usos +170
