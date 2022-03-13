wrestling / News

WWE News: Money in the Bank Tickets On Sale This Week, Bianca Belair Meet & Greet

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tickets for WWE Money in the Bank go on sale later this week. As PWInsider notes, tickets for the July 2nd show in Las Vegas go on sale Thursday.

The event will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.

– Bianca Belair is set for a signing and meet & greet on March 21st at the Cricket Wireless on Narragansett Avenue in Chicago. Autographs and photos are first come, first serve, with no personal items allowed.

