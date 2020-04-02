wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Rumored to Not be Happening as Planned
– The WrestleVotes Twitter account, next month’s scheduled WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event is likely facing changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is currently slated for May 9 in Baltimore, Maryland. You can view the rumor on the event below.
Per the rumor, details on what will happen with this year’s WWE Money in the Bank are still TBD. The tweet reads, “Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place.”
WWE has not yet officially announced any changes or delays on the event. WWE did move forward with WrestleMania. However, the event was removed from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Instead, it was pre-taped in Orlando at multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated
- WWE Rumored to be Considering a ‘Break’ From Programming Due to Florida’s Stay-at-Home Order