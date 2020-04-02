WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Rumored to Not be Happening as Planned

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account, next month’s scheduled WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event is likely facing changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is currently slated for May 9 in Baltimore, Maryland. You can view the rumor on the event below.

Per the rumor, details on what will happen with this year’s WWE Money in the Bank are still TBD. The tweet reads, “Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place.”

WWE has not yet officially announced any changes or delays on the event. WWE did move forward with WrestleMania. However, the event was removed from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Instead, it was pre-taped in Orlando at multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center.