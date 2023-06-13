WWE Money in the Bank Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed some early betting odds for this year’s WWE Money in the Bank event. Currently, LA Knight is the favorite to win the Money in the Bank match at the premium live event at -175. Here is who is currently favored to win the key matchups:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)

Finn Balor +700 (7/1)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

LA Knight 4/7 (-175)

Damian Priest 5/4 (+125)

Butch 10/1 (+1000)

Santos Escobar 10/1 (+1000)

Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1 (+1000)

Richochet 14/1 (+1400)

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -1000 (1/10)

Dominic Mysterio +500 (5/1)

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 1. The event will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.