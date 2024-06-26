WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Updated Betting Odds

– BetOnline has revealed some updated betting lines for WWE Money in the Bank 2024. The Money in the Bank matches don’t have the lines ready just set since the participants are still being decided on TV. Notably, Damian Priest is still the favorite to retain his title over Seth Rollins. However, the odds have moved slightly more in Rollins’ favor. He initially opened at -200, and Priest had odds of -600. However, now the odds are at +250.

Also, Sami Zayn is currently the slight favorite to retain his title over Bron Breakker at -160 odds. Breakker is the betting underdog at +120. Here are the current betting odds:

World Heavyweight Championship

Damien Priest (c) -300 (1/3)

Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

Note: The odds opened with Priest -600 and Rollins +350. The odds have moved in Rollins’ favor.

Intercontinental Championship

Sammy Zayn (c) -160 (5/8)

Bron Breakker +120 (6/5)

Six-Man Tag Match

The Bloodline -450 (2/9)

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens +275 (11/4)

WWE Money in the Bank is schedule for Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.