– BetOnline has opened the betting lines for Damian Priest and Seth Rollins’ scheduled World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. Currently, Priest has opened as a heavy favorite to retain the title at -600.

Meanwhile, former champion Seth Rollins is the betting underdog at +350 odds. Here are the current odds:

World Heavyweight Championship

Damien Priest (c) -600 (1/6)

Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)

WWE Money in the Bank is schedule for Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.