wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank Betting Lines Open for Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
– BetOnline has opened the betting lines for Damian Priest and Seth Rollins’ scheduled World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. Currently, Priest has opened as a heavy favorite to retain the title at -600.
Meanwhile, former champion Seth Rollins is the betting underdog at +350 odds. Here are the current odds:
World Heavyweight Championship
Damien Priest (c) -600 (1/6)
Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)
WWE Money in the Bank is schedule for Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut