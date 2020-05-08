More on Big Spot Possibly Taking Place at WWE Money in the Bank

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with promos for WWE Money in the Bank teasing somebody being thrown off the roof of Titan Towers, they have been told by people who were aware of the taping for the show that Vince McMahon himself demonstrated to whoever will be doing the spot how they had set it up safely.

This lines up with Becky Lynch saying last week that she recently saw Vince McMahon demonstrate how to fall off a tower.

Here’s a look at how the WWE HQ roof will be set up for the show.