wrestling / News
WWE Money In The Bank Close To Selling Out In New Venue
As previously reported, tickets for WWE Money in the Bank went on sale this past Friday for the general public. This came after a code-protected pre-sale for those who previously purchased a ticket when the show was at Allegiant Stadium. It has since been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. At that time, 9,533 tickets had been moved.
WrestleTix reports that WWE has moved 11,850 tickets so far, which is very close to selling out with the current venue set-up. That’s 98% of the 12,088 tickets available. According to the report, there are 238 tickets still remaining.
WWE Money in the Bank
SAT JUL 02, 2022 – 4:30 PM
MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas NV
Available Tickets => 238
Current Setup/Capacity => 12,088
Tickets Distributed => 11,850 (98.0%)
Presale(s) moved 9K+. Yesterday's public sale moved the rest.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/I9FgpzpQaf
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) June 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Renee Paquette Thinks Britt Baker Should Have Lost At AEW Double or Nothing
- Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Joey Janela & More React to Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match
- Paul Wight on How Much Brock Lesnar Intimidated People Backstage in WWE
- Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension