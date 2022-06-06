WWE Money In The Bank Close To Selling Out In New Venue

As previously reported, tickets for WWE Money in the Bank went on sale this past Friday for the general public. This came after a code-protected pre-sale for those who previously purchased a ticket when the show was at Allegiant Stadium. It has since been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. At that time, 9,533 tickets had been moved.

WrestleTix reports that WWE has moved 11,850 tickets so far, which is very close to selling out with the current venue set-up. That’s 98% of the 12,088 tickets available. According to the report, there are 238 tickets still remaining.