WWE News: Money in the Bank Competitors Face Off to Open Raw, Alexa Bliss Enchants Reginald Again

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz TV WWE Raw

– The competitors at Money in the Bank had a face to face on MizTV to open up Raw. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– Alexa Bliss continued her game of enchanting Reginald on tonight’s Raw during an eight-woman tag team match. Bliss’ efforts were stymied when SHayna Baszler pulled her off the apron, making her fail her concentration check and allowing Reginald to break free:

Alexa Bliss, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

