WWE News: Money in the Bank Competitors Face Off to Open Raw, Alexa Bliss Enchants Reginald Again
July 6, 2021
– The competitors at Money in the Bank had a face to face on MizTV to open up Raw. You can see a clip from the segment below:
– Alexa Bliss continued her game of enchanting Reginald on tonight’s Raw during an eight-woman tag team match. Bliss’ efforts were stymied when SHayna Baszler pulled her off the apron, making her fail her concentration check and allowing Reginald to break free:
